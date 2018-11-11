Student From Jharkhand Found Dead At Posh Kolkata Hotel

Police found the student unconscious under a running shower. (Representational)

Kolkata Police on Saturday recovered the body of a man from the room of a posh hotel in Esplanade.

Harsha Balani (24), hailing from Gujarat and pursuing MBA in Jharkhand, was found unconscious inside the bathroom of the hotel where he had checked-in on Friday, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought-dead. Police said there were injury marks around his neck.

"The man was found lying unconscious inside the bathroom under a running shower. A knife was also recovered from the spot. We have started an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem.