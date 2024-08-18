Rape-Murder Victim's Father Releases Fury On Kolkata Hospital Over Lack Of Safety

A mob had vandalised the Kolkata hospital where a doctor was raped and murdered

The father of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered in a Kolkata college and hospital has severely criticised the management for not ensuring safety at the workplace.

The grieving father of the young doctor whose life was cut short in a horrific and brutal way told NDTV that he trusted the college authorities to keep his daughter safe - as is expected of any professional workplace.

"The place where I sent my daughter for her to make a living and serve the people, they did not protect her. It is very sad," he told NDTV.

"We send our daughters to schools, colleges. Once they enter the gate, we do not know how they would be treated, what would happen to them. It was the same with the hospital where she worked too. She was on her own there," he said.

The father said his daughter was raped and murdered by more than one suspect. "It is impossible that only one suspect is involved. There are more suspects at large," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police issued summons to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The police have also issued summons to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the crime, an officer said. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal told reporters a lot of rumour-mongering has affected the investigation.

The parents of the murdered doctor had claimed they were informed on phone on August 9 that their daughter had died by suicide at the hospital. Mr Goyal has denied this claim. He said no one from the police had dialled the parents to say their daughter died by suicide.