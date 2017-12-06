Plea In Court Seeks SIT Probe Into GD Birla School Sexual Assault Case

A PIL was yesterday filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking constitution of a special investigation team headed by a woman officer to probe the alleged sexual assault of a four-year old girl in her school.The petitioner also prayed for a committee consisting of eminent persons in education and administration for the purpose of framing and implementation of safety measures for the protection of children who are students of private and public institutions in the state."I have prayed for directing the state to constitute a special investigating team headed by a woman officer not below the rank of joint commissioner of police to probe the incident of sexual assault of a girl student in G D Birla Centre for Education," petitioner Rama Prasad Sarkar, a lawyer, said.As a measure to prevent incidents of sexual assault of children in schools, Mr Sarkar prayed for direction to appoint female teachers only in nursery sections of all schools.The petitioner also sought appointment of female attendants in all schools in West Bengal in order to ensure the safety of the students.He also sought direction for installation of CCTVs outside toilets in all schools and also in school buses.Mr Sarkar said that he will move the PIL before the court of Acting Chief Justice J Bhattacharya tomorrow.The child was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by two teachers inside the school toilet on Thursday last. On a complaint lodged by the parents of the child, two teachers of the school were arrested by the police.