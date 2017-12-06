Kolkata School To Reopen, Principal Removed Over Sexual Assault On 4-Year-Old The vice-principal will run the school, which will reopen today. On December 3, the principal had put up a notice at the school gate saying the school is closed indefinitely

"The principal has been relieved of her present duties and responsibilities with immediate effect," said Dr Manashi Banerjee, a representative of the school's parents who met for two hours with the management, police and officials of the Commission for the Protection of Child Rights or CPCR.



The vice-principal will run the school, which will reopen today. On December 3, the principal had put up a notice at the school gate saying the school is closed indefinitely.



"We are happy that the school will reopen. It is necessary for the students. We want to also say that we are fully with the family of the child who was sexually molested and we will now begin the fight for justice for them," said Tanmoy Ghosh, another parents' forum representative.



"The demand has been heard and noted," a parent representative said. Other demands included GPS and CCTV in school buses.



The chairperson of the CPCR Ananya Chatterjee said, "Truth has prevailed, good has prevailed. The parents were very determined and firm in their demand. I am very happy for them."



The management spokesperson Subhash Mohanty said, "There has been tremendous pressure from parents who felt the problems at school were because of the principal. The management decided to respect that sentiment."



On whether the principal has been sacked, he said, "We still have confidence in the principal. What wrong has she done? The investigation into the molestation is on and everyone is innocent till proven guilty."





