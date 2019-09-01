Parts Of Building Collapse Due To Metro Tunnel Work In Kolkata

No injuries have been reported in the building collapse. (File)

Parts of a building collapsed in Kolkata's Bowbazar area today, where tunnel boring work for India's first metro project is being done, officials said. There is no report of any injury, he said.

A senior Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation official said that the building was already in a week condition.

Residents of several buildings in the area, where tunnel boring work for the East-West Metro is on, had earlier been shifted to hotels, he said.

"We will reconstruct the portion which has been damaged during the work and will also repair any other building where cracks have appeared," the official said.

The new metro corridor passes through some of Kolkata's most congested areas, where there are many old buildings.

