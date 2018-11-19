Organs Of Brain Dead Girl Travel 170 km, Give New Life To 3 People

The organs were brought from Durgapur to Kolkata (Representational)

The liver and kidneys of a 13-year-old girl, declared brain dead, was on Sunday transported across a stretch of 170 km in the state for transplants at a city hospital, officials said.

A team of doctors of SSKM Hospital here travelled to Durgapur Mission Hospital in West Burdwan district and collected the liver, kidneys and corneas of Madhusmita Bayen and left for Kolkata in a convoy, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Asansol Police Commissionerate, Abhishek Modi told reporters the organs were transported in a convoy and passed through a green corridor covering a 170-km distance via Panagarh Bypass-Burdwan-Dankuni-Santragachhi.

A senior doctor at SSKM said the two kidneys were expected to be transplanted on two patients from North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, after cross-matching on Sunday midnight.

The liver would be transplanted on another patient from North 24 Parganas district, the doctor said, adding, all arrangements have been made to start the transplantations once the organs reach the SSKM Hospital.

The corneas of the girl will be kept at an eye bank, the doctor said.

Madhusmita, a resident of Mejia in Bankura, had slipped into coma a few days back and declared brain dead on Saturday, Durgapur Mission Hospital sources said.