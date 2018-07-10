Nigerian Woman With Drugs Inside Her Body Arrested At Kolkata Airport

On grilling, the Nigerian revealed more contraband was concealed inside her body. (Representational)

A Nigerian woman was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau officials from the city airport following seizure of banned drugs from her possession.



David Blessing (30) was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (eastern region) sleuths following a seizure of 20 blots of LSD from her bag after she landed in a flight from Mumbai at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata last night, the officer said.



After the LSD was seized, 12 gm of cocaine was taken out by the woman from her private parts, the officer said.



On grilling, the Nigerian revealed that more contraband was concealed inside her body and she was unable to take out the same on her own.



