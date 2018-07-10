Nigerian Woman With Drugs Inside Her Body Arrested At Kolkata Airport

David Blessing was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau officials following a seizure of 20 blots of LSD from her bag after she landed in Kolkata.

Kolkata | | Updated: July 10, 2018 16:18 IST
On grilling, the Nigerian revealed more contraband was concealed inside her body. (Representational)

Kolkata: 

A Nigerian woman was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau officials from the city airport following seizure of banned drugs from her possession.

David Blessing (30) was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (eastern region) sleuths following a seizure of 20 blots of LSD from her bag after she landed in a flight from Mumbai at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata last night, the officer said.

After the LSD was seized, 12 gm of cocaine was taken out by the woman from her private parts, the officer said.

On grilling, the Nigerian revealed that more contraband was concealed inside her body and she was unable to take out the same on her own.

"We took her to a nearby super speciality hospital where X-ray examination of her lower abdomen showed some concealment in her uterus and the same can be detected only through trans-vaginal USG," the officer said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital for further medical examination, the officer said adding that a probe into the matter had been initiated.

