A woman today died after falling from the fifth floor of a high-rise in south Kolkata, police said.The woman, aged around 45 years, fell from the fifth floor of the high-rise on Prince Anwar Shah Road at around 11:30 pm.She was taken to M R Bangur Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, police said. The woman had a flat on the 17th floor of the high-rise, South City apartments, and lived alone with a maid.The circumstances behind the death, why she had come down from the 17th floor of the same block to the fifth, and how she fell down were being investigated, police said.