Massive Fire At Plastic Factory Near Kolkata, 25 Fire Engines On Spot

A huge quantity of plastic inflammable articles were stored inside the factory. (Representational)

A major fire broke out at a plastic chair manufacturing unit in West Bengal's North 24-Parganasdistrict on Monday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire, which broke out at noon, is still raging with clouds of black smoke spreading to neighbouring residential areas and triggering panic among the people.

There is no news of any person being trapped or injured in the incident.

Fire Brigade sources said that 25 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames at the manufacturing unit.

Fire Services Minister, Sujit Bose and Director General Fire Services, Jagmohan are superivising the operations at the spot.

Since a huge quantity of plastic and other inflammable articles are stored in the premises, the firemen are having a tough time battling the blaze. the police said.