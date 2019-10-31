Many Arrested In Kolkata For Bursting Banned Crackers On Kali Puja, Diwali

Several thousands of banned fireworks were seized by the police from the city before the festivities.

As many as 1,965 people were arrested in two days from different areas of the city during Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations, police said on Wednesday.

While 1,190 people were arrested on the charge of offences such as burning banned fireworks, disorderly conduct and gambling on Sunday when Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated, 775 were nabbed the next day on similar grounds, the officer said.

Kolkata Police had deployed around 5,000 policemen across the city to keep a vigil for the Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations.

It had appealed to the people not to burst the 126 varieties of firecrackers banned by the state Pollution Control Board.

Several thousands of banned fireworks were seized by the police from the city before the festivities.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.