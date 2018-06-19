Man Stabbed To Death In Crowded Railway Station In West Bengal, 2 Arrested

The victim, Jayprakash Das, disembarked from a local train at around 3.30 pm at platform number 1 and started an altercation with two persons who were apparently waiting for him there.
One of two persons stabbed Mr Das during the quarrel killing him on the spot, and both fled from the station, the GRP officer said.
CommentsAs the man fell down on the platform, passengers present there ran helter-skelter.
The two accused, who were later arrested, and the victim were anti-socials, the officer said.