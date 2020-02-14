Man Proposes To His Partner On Kolkata Metro On Valentine's Day

The man knelt down on his knees and proposed to the woman with a rose in his hand.

Commercial services of the East West Metro corridor in Kolkata began with much fanfare today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, with employees greeting passengers of the first train with roses.

A man also proposed to his partner while travelling on the Kolkata Metro today.

In a sparsely occupied coach of the first train that left Sector V station at 8 am, the man knelt down on his knees and proposed to the woman with a rose in his hand.

The Kolkata Metro shared a photo of the man on social media.

The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city, was inaugurated on Thursday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.