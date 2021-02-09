Kolkata Youth Missing After Jumping Into Hooghly To Film Stunt: Police

They jumped into the Hooghly, while three friends were filming, police said. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man went missing after jumping off the iconic Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata into the Hooghly river along with a friend to film the stunt, police said on Monday.

Mohammed Zakir Sardar, a resident of the Tiljala area, is yet to be found and search operations are underway, an officer of the Hastings police station said.

The River Police has rescued his friend, Mohammed Tastigir Alam from the waters, he added.

Sardar along with four of his friends on Sunday went to the Vidyasagar Setu -- the iconic cable-stayed structure also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge -- to shoot a video of jumping into the river.

Around 1.30 pm, they jumped into the Hooghly, while three friends were filming, police said.

"While Alam could be rescued, Sardar is still missing. We are talking to the three other youths and trying to find out if there was anything wrong among them. We are also analysing the video," the officer said.

A team of the River Police and personnel of the Disaster Management Group continued the search on Monday but could not spot the missing youth, he said.

The father of the missing youth has lodged a complaint at the Hastings police station, on the basis of which a case has been filed, police said.

