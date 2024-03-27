Teen Dies By Suicide By Jumping Into River From Bridge In UP

The body was taken out of the river with the help of local divers, the police said

A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Basti allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a river from a bridge. The horrific incident was caught on camera by a passer-by.

The 17-year-old, identified as Hevanti, walked up the bridge, climbed the railings, and jumped into the river. The people gathered on the bridge screamed for help as she jumped but could not save her.

The disturbing video showed the girl struggling in water after the fall and thrashing her arms around before slowly drowning. According to her family, the teen had been struggling with a mental condition for which she was being treated.

"The body was taken out of the river with the help of local divers," police officer Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari said. The family said the girl's mental condition had been deteriorating for some time and she was not well. She was being treated, they said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and the matter is being probed, the police said, adding that legal action will be taken after the autopsy report comes in.