Movie Disappears From Kolkata Halls After Alleged Phone Call By Police

A feature film made by filmmaker Anik Dutta, which released on Friday, disappeared from Kolkata movie halls on Saturday, apparently after phone calls to the theaters from the police headquarters.

The film is called "Bhobishyoter Bhoot", the past of the future or the ghost of the future.

The film, which plays on the word 'bhoot' that means both ghost and the past, is a satire on the state government and other institutions, including the media.

Last week, the film's producers had received an email from the police asking to see the film before its release as, they said, it could cause unrest. The filmmakers declined to screen the movie as it was cleared by the censor board and there was no provision of showing it to the police.

On Saturday, multiplexes and single screen hall owners received calls from the police -- who is not identified -- to stop the screening.

On Sunday, several film personalities held a protest where a letter by leading actor Soumitra Chatterjee was read out, supporting the filmmaker.

Mr Chatterjee also asked if Anik Dutta was victimised for speaking out during the state's film festival in November. Anik Dutta had questioned the presence of a large number of posters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the main venue of the film festival.

The Nandan Auditorium Complex had been dotted, according to some counts, with over 500 banners and posters. Mr Dutta is not the only one who felt it was too much. He was one of the few who voiced the sentiment.