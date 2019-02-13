Kolkata Boy, 17, Allegedly Sets Mother On Fire After Fight

Police said the woman was rescued by the neighbours (Representational)

A teenage boy in north-east Kolkata's New Town area allegedly set his mother on fire following a quarrel, the police said on Wednesday.

"Soma Manna (40) residing in Jagatpur was doused with kerosene and set afire by her 17-year-old son on Tuesday. We have recorded her statement where she revealed that they had a quarrel before the incident," an officer of New Town police station said.

He said the woman was rescued by the neighbours and that the boy has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Manna, who has suffered major burns, is being treated at a state-run hospital.

The locals said the woman did everything for her son, but the boy often fought with her.