The incident had become viral on social media after being caught on CCTV (Representational)

A Bidhannagar court sentenced a private tutor to six months imprisonment for beating a three-and-a-half-year-old boy.

The tutor, Pooja Singh, had beaten the boy at his home in Lake Town area in the northern fringes of Kolkata on July 22, 2014 which was caught on CCTV. The video of the incident had become viral.

Justice Shubra Som Ghoshal sentenced her to six-months imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on her yesterday.

The court, however, granted her bail.