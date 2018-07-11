Kolkata Police Launches All-Women Patrolling Team

The women were seen moving around on their blue-white and pink-black scooters.

Aiming to combat and prevent crimes like molestation, eve-teasing and make public places safer for women, the Kolkata Police today launched a special all-women patrolling team called "The Winners".

The primary job of these lady officers will be to assist their male counterpart in helping women having complaints of molestation or eve-teasing occurred on city streets, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Moving around on their blue-white and pink-black scooters, they will also be of help in pulling up women accused of breaking traffic rules, he added.

Over 20 police women were present today during their first official appearance at a programme held at the force's headquarter in Lalbazar.

They underwent a training for the purpose at the Police Training School in the city, the IPS officer added.

