Kolkata Model Found Dead At Home 2 Days After Model-Friend's Death

Kolkata model Manjusha Neogi, was suffering from "acute depression", her mother said.

Another model was found dead at her Kolkata residence in the city's Patuli area today, the second such incident in three days, the police said.

Her mother claimed that model, identified as Manjusha Neogi, was suffering from "acute depression" after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days earlier.

Bidisha Majumder, a popular face in bridal make-up photo-shoots, was also found dead at her rented apartment in Kolkata's Dumdum area on Wednesday evening.

Neogi's body was sent to a hospital for a forensic examination to know the exact cause of death, a police officer said.

"My daughter was severely depressed following her friend Bidisha's death and was constantly talking about her since then," Neogi's mother said.

Popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found dead at her rented apartment in Kolkata's Garfa area around a fortnight ago.



