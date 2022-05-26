21-Year-Old Kolkata Model's Death Shocks Kolkata, Suicide Note Found

The modelling fraternity expressed grief over the incident.

Another shocking death has hit the Bengal entertainment industry. A few days after TV actress Pallavi Dey was found hanging in her apartment in Kolkata, 21-year-old model-turned-actress Bidisha De Majumdar was found dead at her apartment in Kolkata's Dumdum area on Wednesday evening. She was found hanging after neighbours broke open the door and entered her house on May 25, police said.

The model was from a northern suburb of Kolkata and was a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots. The modelling fraternity expressed grief over the incident.

The body has already been sent to RGK Hospital for autopsy by the police. A suicide note was discovered at her residence and police are investigating the cause of the rising actress's suicide.

She reportedly wrote in the note that she was taking the extreme step due to a lack of career opportunities, news agency PTI reported quoting police, adding that handwriting experts will scrutinise the letter.

Bidisha De Majumdar made her acting debut in a short film titled 'Bhaar- The Clown' in 2021.

Earlier, TV actress Pallavi Dey was found dead at her flat in the Garfa area of Kolkata on May 15 and the police investigation into her death is still on.

Pallavi Dey had acted in several popular Bengali serials such as Kunja Chhaya, Mon Mane Na, and Resham Jhapi. She was reportedly in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend Shagnik Chakraborty, officials said, adding that he was being questioned at the Garfa police station. Mr Chakraborty, who works at a private company, told the police that he found the door locked from inside when he returned after going out for a smoke in the morning. He broke open the door and found Pallavi Dey's body hanging, he claimed, adding that he informed the police.