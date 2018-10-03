Kolkata Metro To Run Night-Long Service During Durga Puja

Around 250 staff members will be deployed to maintain security at Kolkata metro stations.

The Metro Railway in West Bengal's Kolkata will run special night-long services during the Durga Puja days, its general manager PC Sharma said today.

Additional security arrangements will be made to ensure the safety of passengers during Durga Puja, he added.

"People from the city and outside come for pandal-hopping during Durga Puja and use the Metro Railway as a convenient and fast transport," Mr Sharma said.

From Saptami to Navami, the metro will run 224 services between Noapara in the north and Kavi Subhash station in the south from 1:40 pm to 4:00am.

From October 13, extra services will also be added between 8:00 am and 11:10 pm, Mr Sharma said, adding that 118 services will run from 1:40 pm to 10:00 pm on Dussehra. "Around 250 staff members and officers will be deployed in each shift for maintaining security at the stations, apart from commando teams at Dum Dum and Kalighat stations."

Technical staff will be deployed in trains and at different stations, Mr Sharma said.