Adorned With Lights, Sound Show, Howrah Bridge Honours Coronavirus Warriors

Spectacular lights and a sound show adorned West Bengal's iconic Howrah Bridge today to felicitate healthcare workers and coronavirus warriors worldwide. Today also happens to be the International Day of Light which is celebrated by UNESCO worldwide.

The thank-you gesture, an initiative of the Kolkata Port Trust, had pre-programmed digital light control algorithms that use advanced technologies and LED luminaries.

The International Day of Light is celebrated on 16 May each year, the anniversary of the first successful operation of the laser, 60 years ago today, by American physicist and engineer, Theodore Maiman.

Light in dark times. Howrah Bridge paying tribute to Corona Warriors on the International Day of Light. Video shortly. #HowrahBridge#InternationalDayOfLight#Kolkata#Coronafighterspic.twitter.com/dTS9hTCDGf — Monideepa Banerjie (@Monideepa62) May 16, 2020

It is celebrated by UNESCO as a call to strengthen scientific cooperation and harness its potential to foster peace and sustainable development.

The Howrah Bridge was also lit up last week to mark the 159th birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and to honour frontline COVID-19 warriors.

This interactive light and sound system was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year during his visit to Kolkata.

So far, coronavirus warriors have been felicitated several times for their dedication in the fight against COVID-19. PM Modi had asked people to clap for them on Janata Curfew that preceded the beginning of the lockdown in March, followed by lighting of candles and diyas in April.

Last week, in a mega effort, the armed forces felicitated healthcare workers and other coronavirus warriors across the country, complete with flypasts by fighter jets over state capitals, aerial flower shower and performances by military bands outside hospitals.