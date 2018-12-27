Dozen Passengers Fall Ill After Fire Onboard Kolkata Metro, Evacuated

The fire was reported from the first coach of a metro train between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan stations.

Kolkata | Edited by | Updated: December 27, 2018 18:03 IST
After fire in Kolkata metro, people had to be evacuated.


Kolkata: 

A dozen passengers of Kolkata Metro fell ill and had to be evacuated as smoke engulfed the coach they were travelling in following a fire on the train.

The fire was reported from the first coach of a metro train between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan stations in the heart of the city, not very far from each other.

Among those who fell ill are many senior citizens.

The fire was doused by the Metro staff using water from fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group are attending, the Kolkata Metro tweeted.

More details are awaited.

