Kolkata Doctor Jailed For Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl At Clinic

A homeopathy doctor was awarded a five-year jail term by a court for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a clinic in south Kolkata's Beniapukur.

Patha Hue was sentenced under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. He was also fined for Rs 50,000.

The court noted that Hue had sexually assaulted the girl in a chamber of his clinic on September 19 last year when she had visited the doctor for a stomach ache.

The girl's mother had filed a complained with the police on September 24, 2018. A charge sheet was filed before the court after an investigation.

The court has also directed the West Bengal government to pay Rs 4 lakh to the girl under provisions of Victim Compensation Scheme of Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with that of the POCSO Act.