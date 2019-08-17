Kolkata Battered By Heavy Rain For Second Day, Flights Affected

On Friday, a man died and 15 others were injured in lightening strike in Kolkata.

Flights were affected and waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of Kolkata this morning as heavy rains battered the city for a second consecutive day.

Air traffic was affected for a few hours at the Kolkata airport due to low visibility, said an official.

The weather office has predicted an intense spell of rains for the next fours in the state capital and several other districts of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation developing over Bangladesh.

"An intense spell of rain is likely to continue over districts of south Bengal in the next four hours," an official of the Met department said.

Disaster management teams are on standby and a control room has been set up at the state secretariat. Central Avenue, Behala and Ekbalpore are among the worst-hit parts in Kolkata.

This is the second consecutive day when the city is witnessing an intense spell of rain.

On Friday, a man died and 15 others were injured in lightening strike at Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial Complex. All the people were standing under a tree which was hit by lightning. Heavy downpour began at around 3:30 pm and lasted for nearly 30 minutes, however, the short spell of rain was so intense that it left the city paralysed for hours.

More than 200 people have been killed in the last two weeks in different parts of the country where monsoon rains led to floods and landslides. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are the worst-hit states where lakhs have been forced out of their homes.

