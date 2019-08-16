1 Dead, 15 Injured As Heavy Rain Batters Kolkata, Disrupts Flights

Traffic jams were reported in several parts of Kolkata due to heavy rainfall.

One person died and 15 were injured today in lightning strike at the Victoria Memorial Complex in Kolkata as heavy rains battered the city and disrupted flight operations.

"Flights to and from the Kolkata airport have been affected due to heavy rains," said an official.

In several parts of the city, water-logging led to traffic jams causing inconvenience to locals. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has set up control rooms to oversee the situation.

A heavy rain alert, triggered by cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, has been sounded in several districts of West Bengal for the next 48 hours.

"In anticipation of formation of cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur over districts of Gangetic West Bengal during next 48 hours," an official of the weather department said.

