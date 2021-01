The fire was doused in an hour, a Kolkata Police officer said (Representational)

A fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata's Manicktala area today afternoon, the police said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the blaze that erupted around 12.45 pm on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road, they said.

No casualty or injury was reported due to the fire, he added.

