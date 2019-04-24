In Kolkata, BJP's Helmet Rally To Protest Against "Terror"

People were amused by the rally from Hazra More to Jagubabu Bazaar, close to Mamata Banerjee's house

Hazra More in the heart of South Kolkata is significant in the politics of West Bengal as 29 years ago, Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee was savagely attacked by CPM activists and that was her second coming. She was able to establish herself as a victim of CPM's violence.

The BJP, a rising force in the state, organised a rally from Hazra More today, with party workers wearing helmets to protest against rising incidents of violence in the state.

Chandra Bose, BJP's candidate for South Kolkata, says, "We are wearing these helmets to save our head because we have a terror government who are likely to break our heads so we have to protect our heads."

There has been sporadic violence during the first three phases of elections in Bengal. One person died in Murshidabad on Tuesday, though the election observer claimed peaceful polling.

Chandra Bose, BJP's South Kolkata candidate said, "We are wearing helmets to save our head because we have a terror government"

Mr Bose says, "Political violence has been there in Bengal earlier during the Left Front regime as well, but today it has reached its peak. The BJP would ensure peace returns to Bengal. We will not allow any political party to cause a reign of terror here."

People lining up the road from Hazra More to Jagubabu Bazaar, close to Mamata Banerjee's residence were amused by the helmet rally.

Ashish Ghosh, a cloth merchant in Bhowanipore, says, "We have not experienced any terror here, everything is normal in Bengal."

Pruna Mitra, a businessman, says, "We have not experienced terror in Bengal. We roam the streets late in the night, there is no problem. I do not think any of these guys are BJP supporters, they are all hired by the party. You should take pictures of these people with helmets, you will find them later roaming the streets without helmets."

Hridesh Das, a TV mechanic is of the opinion, "I do not think there is a need for a rally with helmets. The situation is not that we need to panic. Many parties have come to us with caps, without caps, to ask for votes, but no one with helmets. I feel this is just a show."

The BJP's graph has been rising in Bengal. The aim clearly is to storm Didi's bastion, hence the saffron brigade wants to draw everyone's attention to the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.