Elderly Woman Stabbed In Kolkata's Salt Lake

Police said they are trying to collect the CCTV footage to track the culprit. (Representational)

An elderly woman was stabbed by a man who had come to her apartment in Kolkata's posh Salt Lake area seeking monetary help, the police said on Saturday.

"Jayashree Chakraborty, 71, on Friday was alone at her apartment in Salt Lake's Purbachal Housing Society when the man rang the doorbell and asked for money for medical treatment," an official said.

He said the woman turned around to give the money when he attacked her with a sharp object. She got injured due to the stabbing while the man ran away with more money.

"The woman is fine now. We are trying to collect the CCTV footage to track the culprit," he added.