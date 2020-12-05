Drug Peddler Arrested In Kolkata With Heroin Worth Over Rs 20 Crore: Cops

The accused was arrested by Kolkata Police's Special Task Force on Friday evening. (Representational)

One person was arrested with heroin worth over Rs 20 crore from the Kolkata's Esplanade area, police said on Saturday.

The person was later identified as a Malda-based drug peddler, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from the narcotics department of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) held the accused on Friday evening and seized heroin weighing 3.75 kg from his possession, a senior police officer said.

"The cost of the seized drug is over Rs 20 crore in the international grey market. Further investigation is underway," he added.