Doctors Attacked After Death Of Patient At Kolkata Hospital: Police

Doctors and nurses of state-run SSKM Hospital were allegedly assaulted today by a family member of a patient following his death, the police said.

The patient's brother has been arrested for the attack on doctors and a few nurses of the hospital, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The accused, who had stayed the night at the hospital as the patient's attendant, accused the medical personnel of delay in treatment and negligence, the police said.

"He first started abusing the medical staff, alleging delayed response. When they resisted, he assaulted some of them," the police officer said.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, he said. "The man, who was arrested on a complaint from an on-duty doctor, has been booked under various sections of the IPC... We are trying to obtain the CCTV footage," the officer said.

A police picket has been set up following the incident.

In June, junior doctors at state-run hospitals in the state ceased work for days, protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

