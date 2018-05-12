Conspiracy Being Hatched To Kill Me, Says Mamata Banerjee

"I have come to know that a conspiracy is on to kill me. A political party has given supari (contract) for eliminating me. The contract killers, who have already received an advance, did a recce of my office and residence and also other nearby places," Ms Banerjee said.
Complaining that she was the victim of a barrage of insults and character assassination daily, Ms Banerjee said the conspirators had hatched a plan to first assassinate her character and then eliminate her physically.
The Chief Minister, however, said she was habituated with such conspiracies and had survived murder attempts by a whisker in the past.