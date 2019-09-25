Calcutta High Court Bans Single-Use Plastic On Premises From October 1

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a ban on single-use plastic on its premises

The Calcutta High Court chief justice has ordered a ban on single-use plastic on its premises here as well as that of the circuit benches at Jalpaiguri and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the registrar general said on Wednesday.

The decision was approved by a ''Full Court'', a meeting of all judges of the high court, following which Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan ordered the ban on single-use plastic from October 1.

"An awareness programme will be held on September 30 at the sesquicentenary building here of the high court, which will be attended by the judges, lawyers, officers, staff and law clerks," registrar general Rabindranath Samanta added.

