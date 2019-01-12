Bengal Man Arrested For Throwing Acid At Wife, Injuring Daughters: Cops

The husband has been detained, the police said on Saturday. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman and her two daughters in West Bengal's East Medinipur district were injured in an acid attack for which her husband has been detained, the police said on Saturday.

"We have detained Dinesh Manna, 28, a tea stall owner for visiting his wife's maternal house in Talla village on Friday and throwing acid on her following years of domestic turmoil," a police officer said.

He said that the woman, who has suffered major burns, and her minor daughters are being treated in a state-run hospital.