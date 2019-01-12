Bengal Man Arrested For Throwing Acid At Wife, Injuring Daughters: Cops

"We have detained Dinesh Manna, 28, a tea stall owner for visiting his wife's maternal house in Talla village on Friday and throwing acid on her following years of domestic turmoil," a police officer said.

Kolkata | | Updated: January 12, 2019 16:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bengal Man Arrested For Throwing Acid At Wife, Injuring Daughters: Cops

The husband has been detained, the police said on Saturday. (Representational)


Kolkata: 

A 25-year-old woman and her two daughters in West Bengal's East Medinipur district were injured in an acid attack for which her husband has been detained, the police said on Saturday.

"We have detained Dinesh Manna, 28, a tea stall owner for visiting his wife's maternal house in Talla village on Friday and throwing acid on her following years of domestic turmoil," a police officer said.

He said that the woman, who has suffered major burns, and her minor daughters are being treated in a state-run hospital.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

West Bengal Man ArrestedAcid Throwing

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon Quiz

................................ Advertisement ................................