Bengal Leader Of Opposition Abdul Mannan Covid Positive, Hospitalised

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, state Health Department officials said on Wednesday.

Mr Mannan, 68, a veteran leader of the Congress in the state, got himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday after noticing some symptoms, they said.

"He tested positive for the disease on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in the night. He is having several comorbidities and high blood sugar, which are obviously a matter of concern. His condition is stable at the moment," he said.

Mr Mannan, a legislator from Champdani, recently returned from Darjeeling to Kolkata and was staying at the MLA Hostel.

"He complained of feeling sick, following which all clinical tests, including that of COVID-19, were conducted," Congress sources said.