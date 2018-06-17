Bengal Girl Shoots Mother With Pistol. She Thought It Was A Toy

As the girl was playing with it, she fired it accidentally, shooting her mother in the back, a police officer said.

Kolkata | Edited by | Updated: June 17, 2018 22:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bengal Girl Shoots Mother With Pistol. She Thought It Was A Toy

Police said they are investigating how the pistol came to be in the garden. (File photo)

Kolkata:  A girl in West Bengal's Hoogly district on Sunday mistakenly shot her mother while playing with a loaded pistol, that was found in a garden outside their house, police said.

The pistol was given to the girl by her mother, thinking it was a toy, police added.

According to police, Kakoli Jana found the pistol in a garden outside their house at Khanakul in Arambag on Sunday morning and mistook it for a toy.

As the girl was playing with it, she fired it accidentally, shooting her mother in the back, a police officer said.

"The injured woman was rushed to Arambag Hospital. Her condition is critical," he said.

The girl has been detained for questioning.

"The girl said the pistol suddenly went off and the bullet hit her mother sitting in the room. She is in a state of shock," the officer said.

Comments
Police said they are investigating how the pistol came to be in the garden.

For more on Kolkata news, please click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kolkatapistol

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................