After Model, Another Kolkata Woman Blocked In Cab, Chased

The man who chased the woman was arrested by Kolkata Police on Wednesday. (Representational)

Two days after a model-actor was harassed on a Kolkata street, a 23-year-old woman had a similar experience when a man driving a car passed remarks, chased and tried to block the app-based cab she had hired in south Kolkata.

After the woman lodged a complaint with a police patrol party, the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

According to Alipore police station Assistant Sub-inspector Biplab Kumar Das, he and his colleague were out on night patrol near the zoo at around 3.45 am (on Wednesday), when he saw a car coming to a screeching halt before them.

"The woman in the app-based cab told us that a car blocked her way on Burdwan road, and was chasing her cab," Mr Das said.

"After some time the car came to the area, but seeing us, the driver fled with great speed. After some time it took a U-turn and came to the spot again. We tried to intercept the vehicle, but it managed to escape again. By that time we had got the car number. We chased the car, but could not reach it," the officer said.

"I lodged a complaint at my police station with the car number. And the duty officer arrested the driver and impounded the car," he added.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to find out the details.

The accused has been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections dealing with molestation, forcible blocking of way and chasing a woman.