Angry Over Death Of 4-Year-Old, Family Vandalises Kolkata Hospital: Cops

The child did not respond to treatment and "died of septic shock. (Representational)

A group of people on Thursday indulged in vandalism at a pediatric hospital in Kolkata following the death of a 4-year-old girl, police said.

The child was suffering from fever for the last few days and was brought to the hospital late on Wednesday night, doctors at the hospital said.

She did not respond to treatment and "died of septic shock around 7.20 am", they said.

Septic shock is a life-threatening condition that happens when blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level after an infection.

"The family initially took her to a maulavi where he performed some rituals. There was a huge time loss because that was the time when the baby needed proper medical assistance," a doctor said.

Police said that after the girl's death, family members damaged hospital property and the situation was brought under control after police intervened.

Nobody was arrested as the hospital authorities did not file any complaint against the family members of the girl.

