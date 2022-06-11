2 More Arrested Over Gujarati Couple's Murder In Kolkata: Police

One person was picked up from Uttar Pradesh while another from neighbouring Odisha

Police arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly Gujarati couple in the city's Bhowanipur area, taking the total number of people arrested in connection with the killing to five, a senior officer said on Saturday.

One person was picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura while another from neighbouring Odisha's Jajpur area in separate raids conducted by two teams of Kolkata Police on Friday late evening, the officer said, adding that the mastermind is yet to be arrested.

"Both are directly involved in the crime and were present at the Bhowanipur residence of the deceased couple when the killings were carried out on June 6. We are grilling them. Both are being brought to Kolkata," he said.

One person is a resident of Howrah's Liluah while another is from Jinjirabazar in South 24 Parganas district, he added.

Police have earlier arrested three persons from the city in this case.

On June 6 night, businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita were found dead in their flat on Harish Mukherjee Road, an area considered to be a high-security zone because of its proximity to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Police suspect that the murder is due to some financial dispute.