2 Bengal Girls Stabbed To Death; Father Arrested After Mother's Complaint

"We were alerted by locals of Barabari village that two girls of a family were stabbed to death. Their father Biplab Kumar Das, 34, was arrested after his wife lodged a formal complaint," a police officer of Bhabanipur police station said.

Kolkata | | Updated: November 05, 2018 18:03 IST
The police said they are trying to find out what led to the crime. (Representational)

Kolkata: 

Two young girls were stabbed to death in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district for which their father has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

"We were alerted by locals of Barabari village that two girls of a family were stabbed to death. Their father Biplab Kumar Das, 34, was arrested after his wife lodged a formal complaint," a police officer of Bhabanipur police station said.

He said that Seema, 14 and Puja, 10, were home with their father when their mother went out to the local market. On her return, she found the door locked and complained to the police.

Biplab ran a small business, but was currently unemployed. 

"He was initially missing, but since circumstantial evidence pointed towards him, he has been arrested. We are trying to find out what led to the crime," the police said.

