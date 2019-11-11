11 People Including 10 School Children Injured In Kolkata Road Accident: Police

The incident happened when the bus carrying school students flipped, said police. (Representational)

At least 11 people including 10 school children were injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a traffic signal and then flipped over onto its side near Lockgate flyover in Chitpur area on Monday, police said.

The driver of the pool bus was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at the Kar Medical College and Hospital while some of the injured schoolchildren were discharged after preliminary medical assistance, they said.

The incident happened at about 10 am when the bus carrying students of a school flipped over onto its side after hitting a traffic signal post at the crossing of PK Mukherjee Road and Cossipore Road near Lockgate Fly Over, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

"It seems that the bus was travelling at a very high speed. The break of the vehicle failed to function properly and it was then when it went to hit a traffic signal post before flipped over onto its side," he said.

Locals and Disaster Management Group rescued the school children and the driver and helper and rushed them to hospital, he said.

The vehicle was taken for forensic tests to ascertain whether there was any technical glitch or not, he added.

