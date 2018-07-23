1 Dead, Two Injured After Building Collapse In Kolkata

The two injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (File)

One man was killed and two others were critically injured today when a house collapsed in the central part of the city following heavy rains, a disaster management official said.

The incident happened around 2.30am when a two-storey "dilapidated" building came crumbling down at Baithakkhana Road in Muchipara Police station area of the city, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained as police are not sure if he was a resident of the building or a pavement dweller, a senior officer said.

The two injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, the police officer said.

"As of now, rescue operations are underway to ascertain if anyone is trapped under the debris. Apart from local councillor, teams of Kolkata Police and state disaster management personnel, along with fire brigade and civil defence officials, have reached the site," the officer added.

Fore more stories from Kolkata, click here.