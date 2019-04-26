2 Killed In Explosion At Wayanad's Sulthan Batheri Area In Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: The nature of the explosion, other aspects were under investigation (Representational)

Two people, including a woman, were killed in an explosion at her house near Sulthan Batheri in Kerala's Wayanad on Friday, police said.

Amina, 35, wife of Nasar, and their neighbour Benny were killed in the explosion at Naikatti, the investigating officer told PTI.

The nature of the explosion and other aspects were under investigation, police said.

Nasar was not at home when the incident occurred, they said adding neighbours, who heard the blast noise, found the mutilated bodies of the two and informed police.

