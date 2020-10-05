Two Dead As Naval Power Glider Crashes In Kerala, Probe Ordered

A case has been registered and investigation has started, officials said. (Representational)

A naval power glider crashed near Kerala's Thoppumpady bridge on Sunday, killing a naval officer and a sailor on board.

An official statement the glider was on a "routine training sortie" near a naval base. "A naval power glider which was on a routine training sortie which took off from INS Garuda crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near the naval base around 0700 am on 04 October 20," it read.

"One officer, Lt Rajeev Jha and Sunil Kumar POELA who were in the glider were recovered from the crash site and shifted to INHS Sanjivani, but were declared brought dead. The glider has been salvaged," it further said.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident, the statement added.

On Saturday, a navy official had died in an accident involving a paraglider he was flying at Karwar, 500 km from Bengaluru in Karnataka. Madhusudhan Reddy, 56, was a native of Andhra Pradesh. He was posted at the naval base in Karwar. He was visiting the beach with family and friends, news agency PTI reported.

A case has been registered and investigation has started, officials said.