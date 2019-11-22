Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Boys In Kerala School

The instructor would allegedly force boys to have sex with each other, police said (Representational)

A 44-year-old physical education teacher of a government school in Kerala's rural Thiruvananthapuram has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing young school boys at a government school.

"It's the school counselor who first got to know about sexual abuse from one of the survivors, and she informed the school authorities. Eventually at least nine other students have signed a combined complaint regarding the instances of sexual abuse by this physical instructor," Nedumangad police official Rajesh Kumar told NDTV.

"The instructor after school hours would allegedly force young boys to have sex with each other. These instances happened within 1 km radius of the school, as the boys would be taken by the instructor in his car," the official added.

The instructor has been charged under sections of POCSO Act for sexual assault, sexual harassment, using children for pornographic materials. Being in-charge of protecting the boys, the instructor has also been booked under Juvenile Justice Act, for Abuse and assault.

