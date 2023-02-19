Teen Gives Part Of Liver To Father, Becomes Youngest Organ Donor In India

Devananda on February 9 donated a portion of her liver to her ailing father. (File)

A 17-year-old girl from Kerala has donated a part of her liver to her father, becoming the youngest organ donor in the country.



Devananda, a Class 12 student, had approached the Kerala High Court seeking an exemption as the law in the country does not allow minors to donate organs.

After getting the court's nod, Devananda on February 9 donated a portion of her liver to save her ailing father Pratheesh - who is suffering from chronic liver disease.

48-year-old Pratheesh runs a cafe in Thrissur.

Devananda made drastic changes in her diet and joined a local gym with regular exercises to ensure her liver was in the best condition for donation.

The surgery was conducted at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva. Appreciating the heroic efforts of Devananda, the hospital waived off the surgery expenses.

After a week's stay in hospital, Devananda has been discharged from hospital and says she is "proud, happy and relieved".

Pratheesh's life suddenly turned upside down when he was diagnosed with a liver disease along with cancerous lesion.

Devananda decided to donate a portion of her liver to her father after the family could not find a suitable donor.

According to the Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994, the provisions do not permit donation of organs from minors.

She explored all possibilities and approached the Kerala High Court after finding that in a similar case, a court had allowed the organ donation by a minor child.

The court while giving a go ahead to Devananda praised her for fighting against all odds.