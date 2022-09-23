Stones Thrown At Popular Front Of India's Protest In Kerala, 2 Cops Injured

PFI had called the strike in protest against the arrest of its members.

A day after Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders were arrested in a massive countrywide raid, the outfit's dawn-to dusk strike began this morning, during which incidents of stone throwing and attack on vehicles, including public buses, were reported from various places in Kerala.

The outfit had called the strike in protest against the arrest of its members during raids by the National Investigation Agency yesterday. The strike began at 6 am and is set to continue till 6 pm. In other parts of the state, roads were seen with very few public presence this morning.

According to the police, stone-throwing incidents were reported at various places in the state. Two officers were attacked earlier in the day by those supporting the strike at Pallimukku in Kollam district.

Visuals showed strike supporters throwing stones at a Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Panamaram village in Wayanad district. The bus was on it way to Kozhikode. Public buses were also attacked in Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Kollam.

In Thiruvananthapuram, an autorickshaw and a car were damaged after being attacked in Poonthura.

In a statement, the PFI state committee said that it considered the NIA's arrest of its national and state leaders "unjust" and "part of atrocities by the state".