Video: Actor Lakshmi Menon Accused Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Techie In Kochi

Actor Lakshmi Menon, who has worked in Malayalam and Tamil movies, has been linked to an alleged kidnapping of an IT employee in Kerala's Kochi.

The complainant alleged that he was kidnapped and assaulted by Ms Menon and her friends near the Ernakulam North Bridge after a dispute at a bar.

Several video clips show a group of people, including the 27-year-old actor, blocking the victim's car and having what seems like a heated argument with him.

As per the police complaint, the accused dragged the man out of his car, forced him into another vehicle before speeding away.

The police have arrested three suspects - identified as Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol.

A counter-complaint has also been filed by the group that the actor was seen with in the video

Lakshmi Menon, who has been named as the third accused, is currently on the run as police are searching for her.

Ms Menon debuted in Malayalam cinema in 2011 with the movie 'Raghavinte Swantham Raziya'. She was seen in a supporting role in the movie. She debuted as the lead actor in the Tamil movie 'Sundara Pandian' in 2012.