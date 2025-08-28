Kerala Actor Lakshmi Menon, Accused Of Kidnapping, Assaulting Techie, Gets Protection From Arrest

The Kerala High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to actress Lakshmi R Menon in connection with a case of alleged abduction and assault of an IT professional in Kochi. The order, issued by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, prevents her arrest until September 17.

This follows a complaint filed by an IT employee who alleged that he was assaulted and abducted by a group, including the actress, following an altercation at a bar on August 24.

According to the police complaint, the group chased the victim's car, intercepted it near the North Railway Overbridge, and forcibly dragged him into their vehicle. He was then allegedly assaulted inside the car before being released.

Ernakulam North Police have arrested three other accused, Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol, who have been remanded to judicial custody.

In her anticipatory bail plea, Menon has contested the allegations, claiming they are false and fabricated to tarnish her reputation. She has stated that the complainant and his friends were the aggressors, and that she and her female friend were verbally and sexually harassed at the bar. She further alleged that they were followed and attacked with a beer bottle after they left.

NDTV has access to a video footage that seems to show Menon and her group stopping the victim's car.

The court has sought further instructions from the police and adjourned the hearing to September 17.

Lakshmi Menon and her co-accused have been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

The charges include serious offenses such as wrongful confinement (Section 127(2)), wrongful restraint (Section 126), and voluntarily causing hurt (Section 115(2)). They face charges related to the alleged abduction, specifically under Section 140(2) for kidnapping. The case also includes charges for obscene acts (Section 296), criminal intimidation (Section 351(2)), and common intention (Section 3(5)), indicating that the police believe the accused acted together in the commission of the alleged crimes.

A dancer from Kochi, Lakshmi Menon made her debut in Malayalam film 'Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya' in 2011 and later earned recognition in Tamil cinema with films like Sundarapandian (2012) and Kumki (2012). Her performances have earned her several awards as well.