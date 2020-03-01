Vatican Rejects 2nd Appeal Of Kerala Nun Expelled Over 'Lifestyle' Rules

Sister Lucy Kalappura said she was expelled without being given a fair hearing (File Photo)

The Vatican has for a second time rejected the appeal of a nun who was expelled from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation on "disciplinary grounds" in Kerala. Sister Lucy Kalappura has maintained that the disciplinary action against her was initiated only because she participated in a protest against rape-accused catholic Bishop Franco Mullakkal.

Sister Lucy was expelled in August 2019 from the congregation on "failing to give a satisfactory explanation for her lifestyle in violation of FCC laws" - which involved participating in protest against Bishop Franco, buying and driving a car, owning a driving license, publishing a book and earning remuneration.

Speaking to NDTV, Sister Lucy said, "I will not go anywhere and continue to live in the congregation hostel. I have filed a case in the court and now let the court decide." The case is likely to come up for hearing towards the end of first week of March.

Sister Lucy has several times in the past spoken about how she continues to live a life of isolation, with other nuns refusing to interact with her, in her congregation.

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation, under the Roman Catholic Church, has said the nun was issued "proper canonical warnings", but did not show the needed remorse.

The Congregation had even written a letter to Sister Lucy's mother in August asking her to come and take back her daughter from the convent.